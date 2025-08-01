Black Caps in control in Zimbabwe

Nathan Smith was forced to retire hurt during the Black Caps batting innings. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps are in firm control after taking a 158-run lead over Zimbabwe after the first innings and then making inroads into their hosts' batting on the second day of the first test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

New Zealand resumed overnight on 92-0 and eased past Zimbabwe's first innings total of 149 before their innings ended on 307-9, with all-rounder Nathan Smith retiring hurt with an abdominal strain.

Zimbabwe, who then had to face 13 overs in the final session on Friday, lost openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett cheaply and were 31-2 at the close, still trailing by 127 runs.

Opener Devon Conway top-scored for New Zealand with 88 but went early after lunch as he cut a sharply rising delivery from Tanaka Chivanga to Brian Bennett in the gully.

Daryl Mitchell was bowled for 80 by Newman Nyamhuri, the last wicket to fall as New Zealand added 215 to their overnight score for a significant lead on a testing pitch.

Will Young had been dismissed first ball of the day for 41 by Blessing Muzarabani, who returned Zimbabwe's best bowling figures of 3-73 off 26 overs.

Henry Nicholls scored 34 while Smith made 22 before being forced from the crease in obvious pain.

Zimbabwe will resume on Friday night with Nick Welch (2 not out) and Vincent Masekesa, yet to score, at the crease.

Mitchell said it was good to get a lead on a pitch he described as challenging, with indifferent bounce.

He praised Smith, who combined with him in a 61-run partnership before his abdominal strain became too much.

"We recognised that runs on that surface are going to be pretty valuable at the end of the game so kept trying to build a partnership.

"I thought the way he gutsed it out was awesome. Obviously the injury is a little bit niggly but the way he stuck in there and tried to hold on for a few more overs, he should be very proud."

Mitchell said that the Black Caps were now in a position "where hopefully we can win the test match".

"It's nice to get those two early wickets, and hopefully pick up a couple in the morning and get into that middle order and keep trying to put pressure on them. The way Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke bowled was good energy and asked some good questions and hopefully we can keep doing it."

Mitchell said the key would be patience. "It's not going to happen quickly, you've just got to be patient and be relentless, and hopefully pick up another eight wickets and see what we have to chase."

- Reuters/RNZ Sport