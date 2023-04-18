Black Caps hold nerve to keep series alive

The Black Caps have held their nerve to beat Pakistan by four runs in a dramatic third T20 international, keeping their hopes alive of winning the series.

Jimmy Neesham took two wickets in the final over, including a scalp on the final ball as Pakistan fell short in a run chase that seemed well beyond them when they slumped to 88 for seven in response to New Zealand's 159.

A blistering 60 off 24 balls from Iftikhar Ahmed swung the match in Pakistan's favour and they needed just 15 off the final 10 balls before Matt Henry claimed the wicket of Faheem Ashraf for 21.

Iftikhar cracked 10 runs off the first three balls of the final over bowled by Neesham but the New Zealand allrounder had the final say, removing the big-hitting Pakistan batter caught in the outfield before dismissing No.11 Haris Rauf in similar fashion off the final ball, with the hosts still needing four to tie.

Pakistan lead the series 2-1 after dominating the two opening matches when batting first.

The remaining games of the five-match series will be in Rawalpindi on Thursday and Monday.

There will be a question mark over Black Caps seamer Ben Lister's availability after he limped from the field with an apparent injury midway through Pakistan's run chase.

He had only bowled two overs, leaving Tom Latham with a difficult juggling act with his bowlers over the closing overs as Iftikhar launched into an innings that included six sixes.

Latham called on Neesham, whose final-over composure and figures of 3-38 earned him player of the match honours.

Rachin Ravindra (2-28) and Adam Milne (2-37) helped reduce the hosts to just 5-55 at the halfway point of their chase.

Latham top-scored with 64 off 49 balls, compiling a composed innings after opening partner Chad Bowes departed in the third over for seven.

The best middle-order support came from Daryl Mitchell (33 off 26), and the in-form Mark Chapman closed the innings with an unbeaten 16 off nine balls.

Latham said the Black Caps would take confidence after stymying Pakistan's late charge.

"It was a great game of cricket. We were pleased to get a competitive total on the board and it's satisfying to get across the line and keep the series alive," he said.

"I think the whole squad will take a lot of confidence from this match moving forward. What set up the win for us was the three early wickets in the powerplay that I thought pegged them back slightly.

"(Ish) Sodhi and Ravindra were superb for us through the middle phases."