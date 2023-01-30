Black Caps lose low-scoring thriller

India levelled the Twenty20 series against the Black Caps in the last over of a bizarrely low-scoring thriller in Lucknow.

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers set up a six-wicket win to level the series at 1-1.

Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Only Finn Allen (11 off 10) managed to score at better than a run-a-ball in the New Zealand innings and then only just.

Santner top-scored with 19 off 23.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.