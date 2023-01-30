Black Caps lose low-scoring thriller

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
India levelled the Twenty20 series against the Black Caps in the last over of a bizarrely low-scoring thriller in Lucknow.
India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers set up a six-wicket win to level the series at 1-1.
Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.
Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.
New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.
Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.
Only Finn Allen (11 off 10) managed to score at better than a run-a-ball in the New Zealand innings and then only just.
Santner top-scored with 19 off 23.
The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.