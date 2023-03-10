Black Caps may require another miracle

Tom Latham, New Zealand's top scorer, had no answer to a brilliant yorker from Asitha Fernando. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand will again require a significant revival to avoid another home defeat, helpless to prevent Sri Lanka from taking command of the first test.

With their miraculous victory over England fading further in the memory, the Black Caps struggled throughout the second day at Hagley Oval, continuing their concerning recent form.

The home side spent today slowly and unsteadily chipping away at a decent deficit, reaching 162-5 at stumps, having wrapped up the Sri Lankan first innings for 355.

Time on their side, the Black Caps’ top order seemed determined to patiently build the type of innings that would end with their team in a position from which they could not lose.

But Tom Latham — who did look primed for a big knock before being beautifully yorked on 67 — was the only player capable of the necessary application.

His cohort, meanwhile, were regularly troubled by a three-prong pace attack that came into the test boasting 129 wickets. In fairness to that trio, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha bowled with purpose and potency for extended stretches, further highlighting the hosts’ inadequacies on day one.

Tim Southee and Matt Henry couldn’t assume an ounce of blame, collecting a combined 9-144 from 52.4 overs. Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner, on the other hand, were a net negative while recording 0-171 from 30.

The lopsided pattern established on day one continued this morning, as Southee and Henry finished the job after Sri Lanka had added 50 frustrating runs.

Southee induced an edge to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva for 46, then Henry found the top edge of Kasun Rajitha’s bat and nicked out Prabath Jayasuriya.

That left the seam duo racing to complete a five-wicket bag and, following a few blazed over slip as the last-wicket pair added 19, the skipper won that duel by trapping Asitha Fernando to earn his 15th in tests.

Latham and Conway safely negotiated a six-over period before lunch, and the 50-run partnership came up in 20 overs as both players proceeded in unhurried style throughout the middle session.

Any plan to build a match-winning platform in that manner was undone, however, by a double-strike before tea.

Conway was the first to depart, a little unlucky as his lbw review reverted back to the umpire after Fernando had beaten the opener’s attempted drive with a delivery that would have clipped the top of off.

Three overs later, on the final ball before the break, there was no such misfortune in Kane Williamson’s dismissal. Coming off a much-changing century against England, Williamson had a rare lapse in concentration and fell into a Sri Lankan plan, driving straight to cover off Kumara.

The quick struck again soon after tea, getting a top edge from Henry Nicholls’ unseemly pull, extending to 13 the Cantabrian’s streak of test innings without scoring more than 30.

Daryl Mitchell lived dangerously early in his innings, missing a full delivery from Rajitha that thudded into his pad, thankful to be given not out as the review went to the umpire’s call.

Rajitha, a 29-year-old possessing 39 test scalps, was appearing unplayable while generating good swing. Unlike against England, when he attacked well from the start, Mitchell was on 1 from 17 before finding the fence from a streaky drive, surviving another shout after being deceived once more the following ball.

Persisting unbothered at the other end, Latham registered his 27th test half-century to continue a strong summer. But Fernando brutally ended that by ripping a yorker right through his defences, leaving the opener with nothing to do but tip his cap.

When Rajitha finally found reward — and a faint edge from Tom Blundell — shortly before stumps, the day belonged unquestionably to the tourists.