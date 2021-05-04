Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Black Caps move to No1 ODI side in world

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    The Black Caps are now the No1 ranked ODI side in the world. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Caps are now the No1 ranked ODI side in the world. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand have overhauled world champions England as the number one side in the one-day international (ODI) rankings.

    England, who have dropped to fourth in the 50-overs format, have retained top spot in the Twenty20 rankings.

    New Zealand, the World Cup runners-up who have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs over the last three years, have climbed two spots in the rankings.

    Australia sit second followed by India and England.

    At the start of May each year, the ratings period is recalibrated to ensure only results from the past three years are taken into account.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter