Black Caps openers unbeaten in brilliant response

Devon Conway’s return to the top of the order has provided the Black Caps with an excellent response in the first test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Coming into their final test of 2022, the Black Caps had the worst average opening partnership of test nations this year, with Tom Latham and Will Young only averaging 26.9 runs per opening stand.

But with New Zealand opting to play just five specialist batsmen in this test, Conway was elevated back to the top in place of Young after a stint in the middle order, and the rewards were immediate.

After Pakistan were dismissed for 438 in their first innings, New Zealand without a fuss reached 165-0 at stumps at the end of day two, surging back into the contest on a pitch that offered little and against a bowling attack that offered even less.

It was a day that started well and ended well, with Pakistan starting at 317-5 with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 161. Four balls later, he was back in the pavilion, nibbling at a ball outside off from Tim Southee and edging behind to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

However, his fellow overnight batsman Agha Salman was undeterred, making a fine maiden century as he made a remarkable 100 of the 121 runs added on day two.

That was in part thanks to a torturously valuable seven off 75 balls from Nauman Ali that was ended by a short ball from Neil Wagner plucked out of the air at short square leg by Michael Bracewell’s left hand, but Salman also managed to add partnerships of 39 with Mir Hamza (one) and 24 with Abrar Ahmed (six) for the last two wickets as New Zealand were frustrated.

Eventually Southee trapped Salman lbw for 103 as he tried an agricultural swipe, ending with 3-69 to move to 350 test wickets, while Ish Sodhi picked up the other two scalps to fall in his return to test cricket.

That handed the reins to Latham and Conway, playing his first test in the subcontinent, and they hardly looked troubled.

There were few loose shots to be seen as they looked comfortable against the Pakistan spin duo of Ali and Ahmed, while Pakistan are missing their three best seamers, making their pace pairing of Hamza and Mohammad Wasim – both playing in their second test – far less fearful.

The biggest chance came with Conway on 57 when he feathered an edge through off Ali, but the Pakistan players didn’t notice it, and what would have been a successful review went begging.

Conway ended the day on 82 and Latham on 78, and with the pitch offering some turn but not much else, the scene is set for New Zealand to rack up a strong score.

Whether their bowlers can find enough life in the third innings to produce a result is of significantly more doubt.