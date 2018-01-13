Black Caps out on 257

New Zealand are 257 all out

The Black Caps are all out on 257 losing seven wickets in the last seven overs.

A mostly fine day is forecast in Dunedin for the third one-day cricket international between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

The Black Caps won the toss and are up to bat first.

Rain has affected the first two matches in Wellington and Nelson, which have been won by New Zealand.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says Pakistan shouldn't be underestimated despite their mixed performances to date.

He says they're "built strongly as a team, and have come a long way."

"We've seen in their recent successes, like the Champions Trophy, they're always a tough game. That's why we want to focus on our performance and building on the good things we're doing."

Meanwhile Black Caps opener Colin Munro believes consistency of selection is a major reason why New Zealand's been so dominant this summer.

The Black Caps have won nine straight matches across all formats and will equal their longest winning sequence if they beat Pakistan in the third one-dayer in Dunedin today.

Munro says they've got a good core group and skipper Kane Williamson has created a great environment.

"I think it's just everyone feeling comfortable, everyone knows their game and their role, so feeling very happy and just enjoying the cricket at the moment."

A man attending the Dunedin ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan at the University Oval is $50,000 richer after catching a six hit by Martin Guptill.