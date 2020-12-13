Black Caps poised for dominant victory

Jermaine Blackwood had his middle stump removed by Trent Boult on another disappointing day for the West Indies. Photo: Getty Images

All it took was a few clouds to roll in from the south and a visiting skipper with a point to prove to put a stick in the Black Caps' spokes.

It will be temporary. With two days to play the West Indies, 85 runs behind with just four second-innings wickets in hand, will need an intervention of the biblical kind to stave off defeat but they can at least look upon Sunday evening at the Basin as a moral victory of sorts.

At 170-6 just after tea following the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood, bowled for 20 playing one of the worst shots seen by a test batsman at this or any ground, it seemed inevitable that New Zealand's mighty pace attack would run through the tail.

They didn't get to the tail though, as West Indies captain Jason Holder (60) and debutant wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva (25) showed real backbone in getting to 244-6. That's when the mealy clouds, that had been a feature for most of the day, consolidated enough to force the players from the pitch.

The players will return tomorrow, with the West Indies' primary aim being to force New Zealand to bat again and avoid their third innings defeat in their past four tests here.

Truth be told, the New Zealanders didn't look too upset to leave the field. The attack has done a lot of heavy lifting across the two tests and back-to-back enforced follow-ons are often better for the ego than they are for the body.

Jason Holder (with raised bat) and Joshua De Silva showed some resistance in the final session. Photo: Getty Images

It would be unfair to call them blunt, but by the evening session Holder and Da Silva were beginning to look comfortable – not a state we have become accustomed to seeing in this series.

The West Indies started the day at 124-8 chasing New Zealand's 460 and were met at the gate by the Chance brothers, Slim and Fat.

The end to their first innings was suitably swift, with Tim Southee taking da Silva (3) and tailend-charlie Shannon Gabriel (2).

It was Southee's 11th five-wicket haul in tests and it meant that for just the third time in history, two New Zealanders had five-wicket hauls in the same innings.

Given how quickly those events unfolded, the follow on was a formality.

Trent Boult, wicketless and luckless in the first innings and with just two across the series, finally got some reward, having Kraigg Brathwaite caught nicely around the corner by Will Young and Darren Bravo soon after, popping the ball to gully after fending it clumsily off his grill.

Shamarh Brooks joined John Campbell and the pair showed some overdue resolve, compiling 89 for the third wicket before Neil Wagner picked up his first wicket of what is his 50th test.

Kyle Jamieson (far left) and Tim Southee lead the Black Caps from the field after both picking up five-wicket bags in the first innings. Photo: Getty Images

The hapless Roston Chase bagged a pair when he edged Kyle Jamieson into the cordon and Campbell (68), followed soon after, chopping one on.

Campbell's wicket marked the sorry end of the West Indies top order in this series and the microscope will surely be trained on its three most experienced campaigners.

Brathwaite, Bravo and Chase came to New Zealand with 21 test centuries between them but contributed just 108 runs at a combined average of 8.66. They bagged three ducks and not one went past 25 – a truly miserable haul.