Black Caps punish sloppy Afghanistan

Glenn Phillips plays a shot on his way to a score of 71 against Afghanistan. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth with a 149-run victory to stretch their winning streak in the Cricket World Cup.

Three days after stunning defending champions England, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from sloppy fielding by Afghanistan, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 139 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

"Another great performance," Latham, leading the side in absence of injured Kane Williamson, said after his team soared to the top of the points table.

"We were put under pressure some times. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed."

Spin is Afghanistan's strong suit and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman set to work after they won the toss and elected to field.

Rahmat Shah dropped Will Young in the second over and it proved a costly mistake as the opener went on to smash 54.

Mujeeb trapped Devon Conway lbw for 20 but Afghanistan did not grab their opportunities.

Rachin Ravindra (32) got a lifeline when Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dropped an easy chance at mid-wicket when the batsman was yet to open his account.

Ravindra got another reprieve when Ikram Alikhil squandered a stumping opportunity off Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan struck back claiming three wickets in nine balls, with Azmatullah Omarzai bowling a two-wicket over, to reduce New Zealand to 110-4.

Latham, dropped twice before he reached 50, combined with Phillips to raise 144 runs off 153 balls to steady New Zealand.

Mark Chapman provided a breezy cameo of 25 not out down the order as New Zealand plundered 103 runs off the last 10 overs.

New Zealand rattled Afghanistan early in their chase, dismissing openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the space of three balls.

Mitchell Santner then plucked a stunning one-handed catch to send back Shahidi, who fluffed his hook shot against Lockie Ferguson.

Santner's spectacular athleticism not only reduced the Afghans to 43-3 but also provided a contrast to Afghanistan's sloppy catching.

Afghanistan crawled to 94-3 at the halfway stage and lost both Rahmat Shah (36) and Omarzai (27) soon after, which made their defeat just a matter of time.

Ferguson (3-19) claimed two wickets in his seventh over, and Santner (3-39) claimed a couple in the next to put Afghanistan out of their misery.

"Very disappointed, because at this level you have to take those kind of catches," Shahidi said.

"The team otherwise was doing well but our fielding let us down."