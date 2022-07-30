Black Caps smash record total in win over Scotland

Michael Bracewell smashed a quick-fire 61 to help the Black Caps to a record total. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps brushed aside Scotland to sweep the two-match Twenty20 series after posting their highest total in the format before winning by 102 runs.

Batting first the Black Caps made 254 for five, eclipsing their previous high against West Indies in 2018. Afghanistan holds the all-time record with 278-3 against Ireland in 2019.

Michael Bracewell played a key role coming in at five in the record total by smashing 61 not out off 25 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, after the visitors chose to bat first. Mark Chapman scored a 44-ball 83 with seven sixes. Scottish pacer Gavin Main took 2-44 in four overs.

Reduced to 37-4 at one point, Scotland held out to complete its 20 overs to finish on 152-9 in reply. Chris Greaves top-scored for the hosts with 37 runs off 29 deliveries. He was caught-and-bowled by Ish Sodhi (1-29). Kiwi quick James Neesham took 2-9 in one over, and spinner Michael Rippon 2-37 in four overs.

