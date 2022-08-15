Black Caps winnng streak ends with West Indies loss

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
With the three-match series secured, the Black Caps have gone down by eight wickets following a well-paced chase by the hosts.
Set 146 for victory, the West Indies reached 150 for two with six balls to spare, led by openers Shamarh Brooks (56 not out) and Brandon King (53 off 39).
The Black Caps strung together nine straight wins over the past month with wins over Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands and the opening two victories in the West Indies.
Glenn Phillips top scored with 41 from 26 after the Black Caps won the toss and decided to bat for the third time in the series. All of their top six batsmen got starts with multiple boundaries but neither of them pushed on to a total that could have got New Zealand past 160 and set a more compelling chase for the hosts.