Black Caps winnng streak ends with West Indies loss

Glenn Phillips was top scorer for the Black Caps in their Twenty20 loss to the West Indies this morning. Photo: Getty Images/File photo

The Black Caps' nine game winning streak in the Twenty20 format has come to an end in a dead rubber loss to the West Indies in Kingston this morning.

With the three-match series secured, the Black Caps have gone down by eight wickets following a well-paced chase by the hosts.

Set 146 for victory, the West Indies reached 150 for two with six balls to spare, led by openers Shamarh Brooks (56 not out) and Brandon King (53 off 39).

The Black Caps strung together nine straight wins over the past month with wins over Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands and the opening two victories in the West Indies.

Glenn Phillips top scored with 41 from 26 after the Black Caps won the toss and decided to bat for the third time in the series. All of their top six batsmen got starts with multiple boundaries but neither of them pushed on to a total that could have got New Zealand past 160 and set a more compelling chase for the hosts.

‌