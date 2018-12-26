Boult hoping to generate more movement

Trent Boult

Wickets will figure large in the Black Caps' minds this week.

After getting into a dominant position in Wellington, they were unable take a wicket on day four, before rain helped Sri Lanka through to a draw.

That is not lost on Trent Boult, who prepares to lead the bowling attack in the second test, starting today in Christchurch.

While ''pretty happy'' with his pace, the left-armer is hoping to generate more movement than in recent summers.

The past few tests have been a lean patch for Boult, who has taken just five wickets at an average of 69.2 in his past six test innings.

''I'd like to see the ball swinging around a little bit more,'' he said on Newstalk ZB.

''It literally hasn't swung bar the [last summer's] pink ball test.

''It hasn't really swung around like it did in the olden days ... since the World Cup.

''[But I'm] happy with the way it's coming out, the rhythm, too, is relatively good, and I'm hoping for another big summer.''

Hagley Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Boult.

In five tests at the venue he has taken 28 scalps - more than any other player - and helped New Zealand to four victories.

Continuing that wicket-taking run will be key, particularly later in the week.

''We need to find a way to get 20 wickets. That's the beauty of test cricket, that's the challenge.

''As a bowling unit, that's what we're always working on. We're trying to find alternate ways to build pressure and get wickets.

''We know we've got the skills in the tank - the experience and the balance in the side there to cash in.''

The side is coming off a series win against Pakistan and a dominant performance a week ago - despite the draw.

''It's been exciting,'' Boult said.

''It's been nice to have a few new guys in the side.

''That was the greatest part [of the series victory over Pakistan] - guys come into the side, take it in their stride, puffing their chest out a bit and getting the job done.

''I look back on a few memories when we were struggling to put the performances together, and have been involved in a few form slumps.

''But it's a new age of cricket. It obviously turned with Brendon and his style of leadership - going out there and being aggressive - and Kane's just furthered that on even more.

''We know we've got a lot of depth here and a lot of competition for spots, so it's cool.''

A few showers are expected in Christchurch today.