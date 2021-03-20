Boult leads way for NZ as Bangladesh slump

A crowd watches the action during the Bangladesh innings at the University Oval. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Black Caps have produced a dominant bowling display in the opening one-dayer against Bangladesh in Dunedin today.

The tourists slumped to be all out for 131 in 41.5 overs.

Trent Boult set the stage with a double breakthrough early. He was hooping the ball in nicely and getting good bounce and carry from the surface.

The classy left-armer returned late to wrap up the innings.

His haul of four for 27 represented another excellent shift in the black strip.

Jimmy Neesham nabbed the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim and got some of the luck Matt Henry missed early on. He also got a finger tip to a drive from Madmud Ullah and it crashed into the stumps at the non-strikers end. Mohammad Mithun was unfortunately run out for nine.

The Black Caps are undefeated at the University of Otago Oval and will be strong favourites to overhaul the rather modest tally when they begin their chase after the lunch break.