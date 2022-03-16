Michael Bracewell

Former Otago player and Wellington all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named in the Black Caps for the first time.

The 31-year-old has been included in both the T20 and ODI squads for the Netherlands tour later this month, along with uncapped Central Districts wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver, who has been picked for the one-off T20 at McLean Park on March 25.

Bracewell, the nephew of former internationals John and Brendon and cousin of current Black Cap Doug, was selected for the New Zealand tour to Bangladesh last September but declined the opportunity as he awaited the birth of his first child.

Bracewell grew up in Otago and represented the province at age-group level before making his debut for the Volts in 2011.

The powerful left-hander had a standout first-class campaign in 2013-14, clubbing four hundreds that season.

But that form deserted him, and after seven seasons with the Volts he transferred north to Wellington for a fresh start.

He had a couple of tough seasons but was valued for his leadership and he reinvented himself as an all-rounder.

Over the past three seasons, the spinner has made more regular appearances at the bowling crease but it is his batting that has led to the national selection.

Bracewell (478 runs) and Cleaver (369 runs) were the leading scorers in the Super Smash this year.

The pair get their opportunity in a new-look Black Caps side missing 12 white-ball regulars who are unavailable due to IPL commitments.

Tom Latham will lead both squads and keep wickets in the ODI series, which carries ICC Super League qualifying points and doubles as Ross Taylor’s international career swansong.

Taylor, along with batter Henry Nicholls and seamer Kyle Jamieson, have been selected for just the one-day component of the tour, which begins at Bay Oval on March 29 before heading to Seddon Park for games two and three on April 2 and 4.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the tour was a great opportunity to further test their white-ball depth.

"Any time you lose 12 front-liners, it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re really excited by the players we’ve been able to call on," Stead said.

"With another T20 World Cup later this year and the ODI World Cup next year, it’s a good time to be offering opportunities to a wider group of players.

"Both [Bracewell and Cleaver] have been on the national radar for some time and certainly deserve their selection."

Cleaver and Bracewell will get an early look at the tourists as part of the New Zealand XI side named for two one-day matches at McLean Park today and on Saturday followed by a one-off T20 on Monday.

That New Zealand XI includes Otago seamers Matt Bacon and Angus McKenzie, while Volts wrist spinner Michael Rippon is part of the Dutch squad.

The opening T20I on March 25 will be broadcast free-to-air on TV1.

Black Caps

The squad

Tom Latham (captain), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, Will Young.