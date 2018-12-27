Brilliant Boult follows stunning Southee

Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates after dismissing Suranga Lakmal of Sri Lanka during day two of the Second Test match in the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval. Photo: Getty Images

Setting a first up total of just 178, it looked unlikely the Black Caps would hold a lead over Sri Lanka after the first innings.

However, a purple patch from paceman Trent Boult has lifted the New Zealand side to exactly that, with the left armer picking up six wickets in the space of 15 deliveries.

Armed with late swing Boult was on a hat trick at one point and took his last five wickets in two overs for no runs and his six wickets in a morning spell during which he only went for 10 runs.

Sri Lanka lost six wickets for 20 runs inside of 45 minutes on day two of the test to see the Black Caps hold a 74-run lead after the first innings.

Boult picked up the final four wickets by LBW, after two good Tim Southee catches aided in the early damage.

Boult finished with figures of 6-30 from 15 overs.

Angelo Matthews, who saw six of his partners depart on Thursday morning, top scored for Sri Lanka and was not out on 33.

Boult's spell gave the Black Caps a health lead and tilted a match which was in the balance firmly in New Zealand's favour.

The Black Caps fortunes are down Boult and his new ball pair Southee, who took three wickets in the innings to follow his vital innings of 68.

NZME and ODT