Cairns walking without crutches after stroke

Former New Zealand and Canterbury cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is now walking without crutches as he continues to recover from a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery.

Cairns shared the update on his Instagram page of him walking without crutches for the first time.

The 52-year-old begins walking with two crutches but finishes with the aid of a cane and brace.

"Steady as she blows old boy... just keep going every f***ing day,” Cairns posted as a comment.

"Believing…always believing…c-brace."

Photo: chriscairns2021 / Instagram

The Black Caps great suffered a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery in 2021.

Cairns spent 141 days in Canberra Hospital recovering and he required four open-heart surgeries.

Five months later, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The stroke left him paralysed from the waist down and he has spent many agonising months since learning how to walk again.

Cairns played 62 tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand from 1989-2006.

- RNZ and Star News