Canterbury dominate Volts in Dunedin

Canterbury are in a dominant position after two days of their clash with the Volts in Dunedin.

Wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher made 108 Leo Carter 78) as the Wizards overhauled the Volts' first-innings total of 206.

Henry Shipley (76) and Kyle Jamieson (57) got in on the act as Canterbury made it to 421-8 at stumps, in front by 215 runs.

Matt Bacon was the pick of the home side's bowlers, taking 3-82.