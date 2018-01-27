Canterbury overcome troubled Volts

Otago Volts captain Rob Nicol. Photo: ODT files

Otago has been beaten in a Ford Trophy match in Dunedin today.

At the University Oval, Otago won the toss and batted, scoring 254 for nine wickets in its 50 overs.

Canterbury in reply made the target comfortably, posting a win in the 45th over, with the loss of just two wickets.

Chad Bowes scored an unbeaten century for Canterbury.

Earlier, Neil Broom and Jimmy Neesham showed some glimpses of class for Otago, both scoring half centuries and going for 81 and 69 respectively.

Otago's next game is against Wellington on Wednesday in the capital.