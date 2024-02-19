Captain scores his first senior century

Blake James. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Union captain Blake James scored his first senior century, as his side made 308 for nine of its 50 overs.

He was dismissed for 112, while Kane Mclachlan 35, Brad Fleming 32 not out and Scott Kitto made the significant contributions.

Aneesh Bose 3-70, Hayden Creedy 2-36 and Ricky Whyte 2-61 were the best of the Albion bowlers.

In its chase, Albion was dismissed for 133 in the 29th over, a distant 175 runs away from the Union total. Only Tom Squire with 30 made a score of note.

For Union Fleming took 4-39, Toby Johnson 3-27 and Scott Kitto 2-25.

Oamaru played Glenavy at home, making 309/7 of their allotted 50 overs. Stephan Grobler top scored with 96 not out of 76 balls, Luke Taylor made 49, Quinn Wardle 46, Regan George 39 and Nick Johnston 21.

For Glenavy Jordan Mulligan took 2-41.

Harry Murphy once again was in fine form, reaching 83, and Ryan Moffat made 39 but no other batsmen contributed any score higher than 12. Glenavy all out for 167 in the 39th over. A win to Oamaru by 142 runs.

Reece Curle took 2-27, Lachlan Brookes 2-20, Asanka Gamlathge 2-32 and Bradley Flint took 2-43.

Led by 89 from Jack Kelly, St Kevin’s reached 247/6 in their 50 overs against Waitaki Boys’. Liam Cameron anchored the innings after the dismissal of Kelly making 42 not out, Hunter Growcott 25 and Ben Gillies 23 not out.

Alex Wilson took 2-52 for the high school pupils.

Waitaki’s chase never really got going, losing wickets constantly, and were all out for 162 in the 42nd over. Billy Wilson top scored with 35 not out, Hunter Wardle 33 and Archie Rooney 24. Hamish Fowler took 3-26, Campbell Fowler 2-19 and Cameron 2-5 for St Kevin’s.

— Scott Cameron