Carson in Maori side to play in Pacific Cup

Eden Carson in 2023. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago cricketer Eden Carson will have a new experience next week.

She has been named in the first Aotearoa Māori women’s squad to contest the Pacific Cup tournament in Auckland, starting on Wednesday.

The White Ferns spin bowler is fresh off an excellent performance for the Sparks in the Super Smash and will be one of the headline performers at the tournament.

Carson is joined by two other players with White Ferns experience in Jess McFadyen and Sam Barriball.

They will anchor the first senior New Zealand Māori cricket team to compete since an Aotearoa Māori men’s team played in 2001.

The 22-player squad includes 11 players with domestic contracts as well as Carson, and will be coached by former White Ferns captain Maia Lewis, a veteran of 88 internationals across all formats.

Lewis said she was looking forward to working with the first Aotearoa Māori women’s squad, which she described as an exciting mix of youth and experience.

"There’s a lot of natural talent and flair in the side, a lot of potential, and most encouragingly, a lot more depth to pick this side from.

"When I coached the first Aotearoa Māori secondary schoolgirls team a few years ago, it was more a matter of taking what we could get — but since then things have massively improved and the depth has increased markedly."

Central Hinds batter Kerry Tomlinson, who has played four games for the Netherlands, will captain the side.

Jess McFadyen

McFadyen and Hearts pace bowler Skye Bowden are named as joint vice-captains.

The Pacific Cup also features the Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Aotearoa Māori

The squad

Kerry Tomlinson (captain), Skye Bowden, Jess McFadyen, Dayle Anderson, Georgia Atkinson, Nicole Baird, Sam Barriball, Ocean Bartlett, Jessica Benge, Eden Carson , Olivia Clark, Claire Crooks, Marama Downes, Mollie Drumm, Mereana Hyde, Caitlin King, Macy Lyford, Sam Mackinder, Emma Parker (Ngā Puhi), Jess Smith, Anika Todd, Holly Topp