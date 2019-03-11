Central cleans spiders from silverware cupboard

Anlo van Deventer and Kate Baxter celebrate in the middle. Photo: Getty Images

Central Districts has won its first national title since 2009-10.

The Hinds defended a score of 200 all out, after having been sent in by Auckland, to lift the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, which dates back to 1935-36.

The home side bowled out Auckland for 161 with three overs in hand.

The last time Central had won a national title, head coach Jamie Watkins' wife, former White Ferns captain Aimee Watkins (nee Mason), was captain of the side - and the rebuilding team had not so much as made a final in the intervening years, until this season. It had even headed into the showdown as the surprise top qualifier.

The match featured two stunning one-handed catches from the well-drilled Auckland Hearts, and a gutsy fightback with the bat of 56 from Holly Huddleston, who batted at No6.

Huddleston combined with another richly-experienced Hearts player in Arlene Kelly as they attempted to give their side a chance following a dramatic start to the chase, in which young White Ferns pace bowler Hannah Rowe claimed three big wickets inside the first six overs: an all-White Ferns trio of Lauren Down, captain Maddy Green and the vastly experienced Katie Perkins.

Earlier, Hinds captain Anlo van Deventer top-scored for the Hinds with 60, having formed a crucial 90-run second-wicket stand with star opening batsman Natalie Dodd before the innings fell away.

Dodd finished the season as the country's top run-scorer with 652 runs from 11 innings - also a Central Hinds record for most runs in a one-day season. It was Dodd's first summer with the Hinds, after having previously represented Northern Spirit.

Seventeen-year-old Heart Skye Bowden provided a bright spot for the beaten visiting side with her haul of four for 37 in her first final.



