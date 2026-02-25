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White Ferns captain Melie Kerr bats during their win against Zimbabwe in the first of three T20 matches, in Hamilton, last night.

Kerr made 101 runs (not out) from 51 balls including 19 fours in her new role as captain, her partnership with Izzy Gaze (66 not out) forming the bulk of New Zealand’s 202 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field.

Georgia Plimmer (32) fell in the sixth over to Nyasha Gwanzura, caught by a diving Loreen Tshuma at mid-off.

She was the only New Zealand wicket to fall.

Zimbabwe lost three wickets in their first seven overs, Kelis Ndhlovu and Nyasha Gwanzura bowled in the first two overs for ducks.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was then stumped by Gaze off Kerr’s bowling, a review showing her foot was just out.

Kerr later claimed another, Josephine Nkomo (25) caught by Bree Illing.

Beloved Biza (49) and Nkomo’s replacement Chiyedza Dhururu (8) saw out the innings, Zimbabwe making 110 runs.

The second T20 match is set for this evening, again at Seddon Park. — Allied Media