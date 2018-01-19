Clean sweep for Black Caps

Martin Guptill (pictured) and Ross Taylor made a pivotal 112-run third-wicket stand. Photo:Getty Images

New Zealand have completed the second 5-0 one-day international series victory in their history, beating Pakistan by 15 runs to complete the final match of their series at the Basin Reserve.

Pakistan excelled through their middle and lower order but could not escape the gravitational pull of the Black Caps' black hole, gradually slipping to defeat across the afternoon at the match in Wellington on Friday.

The visitors gained traction after slumping to 57 for five in the 17th over, but the hosts' hands were magnets for catches in the field after setting 271 for seven.

The highest total chased in a Basin Reserve one-day international is 254, by New Zealand against Pakistan in 1989, so it was a tall order.

Dismissals were hard to come by with the ball, too, particularly with the pivotal 112-run third-wicket stand between Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

New Zealand's other clean sweep of the same magnitude came 18 years ago against the West Indies.

The result extends the current side's record unbeaten streak to 12 completed matches across all formats, with three Twenty20s to come against Pakistan before the arrival of Australia and England.

The demise of the West Indies could be put down to a chasm in quality, but the dispatch of the Champions Trophy winners suggests the New Zealand side would be a force for anyone.

Friday's win was another example of strategy, roles and depth combining to produce a blueprint for victory.