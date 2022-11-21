Close call as Clutha wins off last ball

The Clutha Comets beat the Waihola Swans on the final ball of the match in Milton in a South Otago competition game on Saturday.

Waihola elected to bat after winning the toss and scored 175 for the loss of eight wickets from its 40 overs.

Swans vice-captain Dylan Bungard played an important innings at the top of the order.

Bungard struck 62 runs off 61 balls to give his side a sizeable platform. When he was dismissed, the Swans were 100 for the loss of three.

Waihola’s lower order threatened to add plenty to the total but Clutha part-time bowler Dom Grinton bowled one of his best spells to keep his side in the contest.

Grinton returned figures of five for 37 off eight overs as he ripped through the heart of the Waihola line-up.

After losing opener Mike Edwards, Caleb Carson and Gordon Edwards set about their work. They put on 58 for the second wicket before Carson was dismissed for 34.

Edwards added another 30 runs with Michael Hayes before he was caught off the bowling of skipper Jared Cunningham for 35 with the score in the balance at 88 for three. Useful cameos from Kelan Smith (25), Konrad Michie (19) and Nicholas Warne (11) pushed Clutha closer to the total as the overs began to run out.

With one wicket remaining and three runs required from two balls, tail-ender Kurt Botting and seasoned Comets veteran Steve Van Asperen ran a two before Botting sealed the deal on the final ball, giving Clutha its third win in a row.

Bungard carried on his superb way with three wickets for 25 off four overs and Cunningham had three for 33 off eight.

Clutha solidifies its position in the top two, and with the bye still to come it is almost guaranteed to stay there when round one of 40-overs contest comes to an end.

In a Challenge Cup match the Kai Kings mauled the Valley Stingers by 160 runs in their match played at Kaitangata.

The Kings elected to bat first and 228 for four wickets from their 40 overs. An 88-run partnership between Blair Benington and Orry Young set the tone as the Kings batsmen rarely looked troubled.

When Young was dismissed for 24 off the bowling of Marc Phillips it brought William Casey to the crease in his first match of the season. Casey batted well with Benington (62) and the remainder of the Kings line-up to finish unbeaten on 65 off 77 balls.

There were 42 extras.

Marc Phillips was once again the pick of the Stingers bowling attack with two for 28 off eight overs.

In reply the Stingers batters capitulated to be all out for 68 runs in the 22nd over of the innings.

A promising start from Morgan Culbertson (22) was brought to an end in controversial fashion with a dubious catch on the boundary was allowed to stand. From there, Valley lost its way as skipper Mark Shepherd led the Kings bowling. He returned outstanding figures of five for 15 off 5.1 overs which included a hat-trick. Kings opening bowlers Jason Young (2-30) and Kobe Thomson (2-10) were also impressive.

Kai has maximum points from three matches (bye included).Valley sits at the foot of the table. It will get a guaranteed five points next week, however, as it has the bye.

By Francis Parker