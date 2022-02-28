Clutha versus Stingers; Kai facing Bandits

The semifinals were confirmed after the final round-robin matches of the South Otago 40-over competition at the weekend.

Clutha heads to Valley to take on the Stingers, and Kai travels to Owaka to face the Bandits.

The Valley Stingers secured the round-robin shield with a 33-run win over the Waihola Swans in Milton.

Valley elected to bat and slumped to 10 for three after seven overs.

Captain Lachie Johnston came to the crease in his 100th match for his side and batted extremely well with the lower order, facing the majority of the deliveries.

Johnston brought up his first century of the season and was run out on the last ball of the innings for a fantastic 116 as Valley recorded a defendable 183.

Ant Gorton’s opening spell of bowling was tidy, and he returned figures of three for 15 off six overs.

In reply, Swans openers Jared Cunningham and Dylan Bungard scored 55 for the first wicket, and when Bungard was dismissed for 48, the Swans were on track at 103 for three with 14 overs remaining.

An extremely tight eight-over spell from Luis Smales gave Valley confidence, and Marc Phillips added to the pressure on the Waihola batters.

The Swans finished on 150 for nine. Smales had three for 17 off eight overs, and Phillips three for 12 off eight overs.

The Kai Kings defended the Challenge Cup for the last time this season with a five-wicket win over the Clutha Comets in Kaitangata.

Clutha score 141 for nine from its 40 overs.

Captain Caleb Carson top-scored at the start of the innings with 25.

The biggest cheer of the innings went to Steven Van Asperen (50) who hit his first six.

William Casey and Jesse Maher bowled well in tandem for Kai, taking three wickets each.

In reply, the Kings chased the total down in the 34th over.

Clutha looked on top early, dismissing opener Blair Benington and Casey with the score at seven for two.

Allan Thomson was the glue in the Kai innings, batting through most of the innings and recording his first half-century of the season.

Thomson was dismissed for 59 with the Kings needing just 10 to win, and Pat McKenna (28 not out) saw them home.

The Comets bowled 37 extras, hard defending a moderate total. Kelan Smith was the pick of the Comets bowlers with three for 21 off eight overs.

- Francis Parker