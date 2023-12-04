Comets streak to maiden T20 title

The Clutha Comets celebrate their breakthrough win in the South Otago T20 competition on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Clutha Comets claimed the South Otago premier T20 title for the first time with a seven-run win over the Waihola Swans in the final in Kaitangata on Saturday.

Clutha won the toss and batted, which gave the in-form opening pair of Caleb Carson and Kelan Smith first crack at runs.

The two made 42 for the first wicket before Smith was caught behind for 21.

Two more quick wickets, including the important scalp of Carson, fell to leave the Comets at 62 for three midway through their innings.

Some important contributions from the middle order helped Clutha push through to 118 for nine from their 20 overs.

Carson top-scored yet again for the Comets with 29.

Waihola all-rounder Ryan Clark returned the impressive figures of four for 14 off three overs, and really restricted the runs towards the end of the innings.

In reply, the Swans had a poor start with both openers back in the shed with the score at 22.

Continued pressure from the Clutha bowlers reduced Waihola to 34 for four, and a strong partnership was required.

Experienced batters Rowan Craw and Jared Cunningham provided the platform for their side with a much-needed 28-run partnership, which did not seem like much but it was the leg-up Waihola needed at the time.

When Craw was dismissed for 27 with the score at 62, the game shifted in Clutha’s favour.

Craw’s wicket brought to the crease Levin Coulter-Butler, who has been low on runs this season but is definitely capable of scoring well.

With the overs running out, Coulter-Butler put on a composure clinic and brought Waihola within 10 runs of the total with an over remaining.

That over was bowled by Smith, who showed a cool head to dismiss Coulter-Butler and restrict the Swans to give his side the win.

Coulter-Butler top-scored for Waihola with 30.

Clutha bowler Nick Manston was the game changer in the middle stages of the innings.

Manston bowled four on the bounce and returned figures of three for 19 as he tore through the experienced Swans middle order.

Clutha will take confidence into the 40-over competition, which starts this weekend, while Waihola will use defeat as motivation as they look to make yet another South Otago final.

In the third-fourth T20 playoff, the Kaitangata Kings beat the Owaka Bandits by six runs.

— Francis Parker