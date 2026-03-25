Jeremy Coney. Photos: Getty Images

Jeremy Coney and Haidee Tiffen have been inducted into the New Zealand Cricket Hall of Fame, the first additions since the inaugural "First Eleven" was unveiled last summer.

Coney captained New Zealand to three successive test series victories in 1985 and 1986 — against Australia in Australia, Australia in New Zealand and England in England — all of which were first-time achievements.

Across 52 tests, Coney scored 2668 runs at 37.57 (including three centuries and 16 half-centuries), took 64 catches and grabbed 27 wickets.

Haidee Tiffen.

Tiffen debuted against South Africa as a 19-year-old in 1999, and made 128 international appearances (53 as captain) across formats, including a remarkable streak of 71 consecutive ODIs.

She was a star of New Zealand’s 2000 World Cup triumph on home soil, scoring 187 runs at 46.75. As captain, Tiffen led the team to the 2009 World Cup final in Australia, topping both aggregates and averages with 279 runs at 46.50.

Tiffen was shortlisted for the ICC women’s player of the year in 2006, featured in New Zealand’s inaugural women’s T20 against England in 2004, and scored 124 in her two tests. — Allied Media