Cricket crossroads

The peerless Kane Williamson in action for the Black Caps against Pakistan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Here is a question for summer that does not involve the weather, leftover Christmas pudding or the best place to pitch your tent.

If master batsman Kane Williamson scores yet another century for the Black Caps, but it is shown on a streaming service that is still relatively new, and even considered foreign technology to many, does it still count as 100 runs?

It remains to be seen whether New Zealand Cricket’s decision to link with Spark Sport this summer and beyond will prove to be a master stroke on a par with one of Williamson’s trademark drives, or a clunker of a move that no amount of third-umpire technology can rectify.

For 25 years, New Zealand cricket fans had it very easy when they wanted to watch the summer game. They simply turned on the telly and flicked over to Sky Sport.

They still had to pay, of course, but it was effortlessly simple to access any test, one-day international or twenty20 they fancied. And Sky was almost ubiquitous. It was in most households, and pubs and clubs, and so most people could easily watch the cricket, among other sports.

Sky, perhaps, took advantage of this situation. Having an effective monopoly on televised sport meant the company could charge like a wounded bull (which it did) and rely on old, if generally effective, technology, while others took their first tentative steps into the new world.

Change, in hindsight, seemed inevitable as consumers discovered online streaming and how it could be a cheaper and more flexible option for watching sport, especially once high-speed internet became widely available.

Spark, the telecommunications giant, took the plunge with bidding big for the Rugby World Cup rights, and followed it up by snaffling away the cricket rights for six years, forcing people to either adjust to new technology or consider going without one of their sports services.

How many are watching this test between the Black Caps and Pakistan on Spark Sport?

We don’t know. Neither New Zealand Cricket nor Spark Sport is revealing anything about viewing numbers.

Anecdotally, some are saying there has not been the same buzz around a home cricket test that there would normally be; others are lamenting the slow uptake of Spark Sport commercial subscriptions at pubs and clubs; and many in the hinterland remain frustrated by limited internet services that make streaming data-heavy sport an impossibility.

We note, though, that Sport Sport also has its defenders.

It is cheaper than Sky, and offers more flexibility. People are rapidly getting comfortable with the idea of streaming. And, thanks to a link with TVNZ, there is arguably more cricket — the first T20 of each international series, and lots of the domestic Super Smash — on free-to-air television than there has been in decades.

Spark has deep pockets, and will doubtless be content to play the long game in terms of subscribers.

We still feel there is value in the Government eventually returning to the issue of free-to-air rights being guaranteed for sports events of national significance.

Right now, there is nothing more significant in sport than watching this bearded genius weaving his magic. We must not risk a generation missing out on the wonder of watching Williamson.