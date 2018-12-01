Crucial home match for Otago Country

Otago Country goes into the second round of zone 4 Hawke Cup Elimination series against Hawke Cup holder Southland locked on five points with North Otago and both Mid and South Canterbury after the first round was washed out last weekend.

The game, to be played at Molyneux Park this weekend, could be crucial for the home side and its chances in the quest to qualify for the first challenge against Southland in early February.

On the back of some excellent preparation, the selectors have chosen a form-based side led by the veteran James Pyle, who will captain the team.

The side has a fresh look about it, particularly in the batting line up where two youngsters are set to shine. The promising pair of 18-year-olds, Cam Jackson and Caleb Carson, have shown plenty of early season form and it will be exciting to watch their progress.

Much is expected of Taylor Cumberland, Joel Meade and Reuben Pyle at the top of the order to get the side away to a good start, while the experienced Tim McCormick, Barry White and captain Pyle will be wanting to contribute lower down. The bowling stocks are looking good with former Otago Volt Sam Blakely spearheading a solid-looking pace attack with Tom Myles, Bailey Andrews-Kennedy and Kevin Loggenberg. McCormick (off spin) and White (leg spin) will provide the slow bowling options.

Cup holders Southland make the trip to Central Otago with an experienced line-up captained by veteran Shaun Fitzgibbon and including the very promising Otago A top order batsman Harsh Visavadiya. This player is all class with the bat and the home side will want to get rid of him early. The experienced Jason Domigan is included, as is Hamish Skelt who returned last season after five years away. Queens Park groundsman Jason Osborne will lead the pace bowling attack while the very promising Ben Lockrose will spearhead the slow bowling effort.

- Malcolm Jones

Otago Country v Southland

Molyneux Park, today

Otago Country: James Pyle (captain), Taylor Cumberland, Joel Meade, Reuben Pyle, Cam Jackson, Caleb Carson, Tim McCormick, Bailey Andrews Kennedy, Barry White, Kevin Loggenberg, Tom Myles, Sam Blakely.

Southland: Shaun Fitzgibbon (captain), Jason Domigan, Sam Downing, Venkat Kotte, Jarred McKenzie, James Ng, Jason Osborne, Armapreet Singh, Hamish Skelt, Danyn Stewart, Harsh Visavadiya.