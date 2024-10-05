Cup opens with upset

Sobhana Mostary, of Bangladesh, watched by Scotland wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce, has her eyes on a delivery in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in Sharjah yesterday. PHOTO: ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Bangladesh claimed their first win at an ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup since 2014 as they defeated debutants Scotland by 16 runs yesterday in Sharjah.

Saskia Horley took three late wickets to stifle Bangladesh who had been led by Sobhana Mostary as she produced her highest international score of 36, as they made 119 for seven.

Chasing 120, Scotland went from comfort to chaos with Sarah Bryce unable to build partnerships as Bangladesh closed out an historic triumph.

Pakistan’s slow bowlers dominated the day on the way to a 31-run win to make a dream start to their cup campaign.

A brisk 30 from skipper Fatima Sana helped Pakistan to a total of 116 batting first, before they took advantage of the conditions to stifle Sri Lanka’s chase.

Omaima Sohail (two for 17) and Nashra Sandhu (two for 15) took the pace off the ball and suffocated Sri Lanka’s batters, making it difficult for them to find the boundary.

In the end, they managed 84 for nine in reply, with Pakistan up and running in pool A, where Australia, India and New Zealand all lie in wait.

New Zealand were to play India in their cup opener in Dubai early this morning.