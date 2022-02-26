Skip to main content
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Sparks romp over Blaze to claim shield
What a turnaround.
Dominant Sparks the champions
Champions.
Waikoikoi routed in rain-reduced 35-over match
With one more round of the Southland club 50-over premier league scheduled before the finals, the top four teams are already decided.
Clutha versus Stingers; Kai facing Bandits
The semifinals were confirmed after the final round-robin matches of the South Otago 40-over competition at the weekend.
Cup passes to St Kevin’s after two-wicket win over Albion
Two exciting games marked the latest round of Borton Cup cricket, the first round in almost a month not affected by rain.
Sparks burn Blaze to clinch shield
What a turnaround.
Black Caps and South Africa locked in thrilling battle
A Colin de Grandhomme century and two vintage Neil Wagner wickets have given the Black Caps hope, but they'll still need to accomplish a rare feat for another test victory over South Africa.
Black Caps in trouble after top order collapse
New Zealand's 90-year wait for a test series victory over South Africa could soon be inching closer to three figures.
Premier grade, Hawke Cup impacted
The Covid-19 cancellation page is up and running again.
Ebrahim’s case made
Otago captain Kate Ebrahim does not have a point to prove — she has already proved it.
South Africa win toss, bat in second test
South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting today.
Who’ll nab a one day trophy?
Queenstown will host both the men’s and the women’s one-day finals this weekend. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi looks at the form, the key players and how the games might pan out.
Clash smashing end to career
Anaru Kitchen signed off as he started — blasting the ball to and over the boundary rope.
Heavy defeat but Kitchen leaves in style
Perhaps it was fitting the game footage featured a large pillar covering a third of the screen — because Otago lost two towers of strength to retirement yesterday.
White Fern ruled a close contact, out of India games
White Ferns batter Brooke Halliday has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODIs against India after being named a close contact of a Covid-19 case.
Johnston’s heroics guide Stingers to last-ball win, round-robin shield
The Valley Stingers produced a thrilling last-ball win over the Owaka Bandits to claim the South Otago 40-over round robin shield at Tuapeka Mouth on Saturday.
Kingan posts a career-first double century
Lachlan Kingan completed a rare double last year — and he was at it again on Saturday.
Old Boys, Appleby win shortened matches
Old Boys and Appleby were the big winners in round 13 of the Southland club 50-over premier league on Saturday.
Sparks into final in bizarre fashion
Otago is in to the final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield but by the tiniest of margins.
Bowl me over: Volts produce electrifying win
A craaaazier game you will never see.
