Cup sees high scores

High scores and two five-wicket bags were the highlights in the latest round of Borton Cup cricket.

St Kevin’s batted first in the clash between the school sides on one of the Don Field artificials, making 219 all out. A good partnership between Jacob Fowler (73) and Liam Direen (58) was the highlight of the innings. For Waitaki Boys’, Blake White took 3-49, Billy Wilson two for 42 and Lochie Mavor two for 35.

In its reply, Waitaki Boys were dismissed for 175, Josh Millar top scoring with 37, Jack Nicol totalling 23 and Blake White 22. For St Kevin’s, Liam Cameron took five for 45, his first five wicket bag at senior level, while Campbell Fowler took two wickets.

A high-scoring game was featured at Glenavy as it played host to second-placed Albion.

Albion got off to a perfect start with openers Albert Francis and Tarras Beardsmore putting on 153 for the opening stand before Francis was caught by Kurt Thomas off the bowling of Hamish McCulloch for 74. Beardsmore continued to score freely, before being dismissed for 81. With a solid foundation, this allowed Albion’s middle order to start attacking in the final overs. Jacob Davies scored his 58 runs off only 25 balls, while Ravi Lalia scored his 32 off 24. Albion, batting their 50 overs, reached 300/6. Matt Tangney only bowled 1 over, the last innings, taking two for 9, and Ross McCulloch took two for 46.

Chasing victory, Hamish McCulloch (42) looked to score quickly for his side, while Kurt Thomas (41), Ross McCulloch (28) and Stafford Adams (23) made solid contributions, but when the final wicket fell with 254 on the board, they were 46 runs short of Albion’s total. Davies made it a day to remember, taking 5-57, stalwart Ricky Whyte took 2-21 and Hayden Creedy 2-35.

In the other scheduled game for the round, Oamaru defaulted to Union.

