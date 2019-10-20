Max Chu

It was a day to forget for the batsmen as senior cricket delivered plenty of low scores on Saturday.

Games had been scheduled for the Oval but were moved off the ground due to the wet outfield. The matches, two rounds of twenty20 games, headed to two pitches at Bayfield Park and games at Ocean Grove.

A round of games scheduled for Friday night was cancelled because of the weather.

The bowlers had total domination, as North East Valley and Kaikorai picked up two wins and Taieri won its only game.

Green Island batted first in its game against North East Valley at Ocean Grove and was dismissed for just 79. Louis Holt took four wickets and Hunter Kindley three.

North East Valley reached the target in the final over with two wickets and four balls to spare, as a late collapse nearly ruined its chances.

North East Valley had a more convincing win in its second game. It skittled University Grange for 60 in 15.2 overs. Kindley took a rare bag of five wickets. The Valley side knocked off the target in 5.1 overs without a loss of a wicket.

Carisbrook-Dunedin managed to score only 41 against Kaikorai at Bayfield Park. It lost its final five wickets for six runs as Volts players Josh Finnie and Michael Rippon took three wickets each.

Kaikorai did not lose a wicket in reaching the modest target, scoring the runs in 8.3 overs.

In its second game, Kaikorai batted first against Green Island at Bayfield Park and made 144. Kurtis Weeks scored an unbeaten 42 in the middle order.

Green Island mustered 114 in reply and only Regan Cairns and Josh Kellett offered any resistance.

Albion won one of its two games, beating Carisbrook-Dunedin by four wickets.

The combined side could only get 114 in its turn at bat as the wickets were shared around and Carisbrook-Dunedin was eight wickets down at the end of 20 overs.

Max Chu scored 41.

Albion got home with two balls to spare. Taylor Cumberland scored 40 and Mark Craig got the side over the line at the end. Kurt Johnston took three wickets.

In the other game, Albion batted first against Taieri and managed 90 for nine in its 20 overs. Ben Lockrose opened the bowling for Taieri and took four wickets.

Taieri won on the first ball of the 19th over. Beckham Wheeler-Greenall scored 38 and guided Taieri home.



