Debut half-century helps Windies to 311

The West Indies tail wagged before they were all out for 311 on day two of the Gabba pink-ball test, with offspinner Kevin Sinclair making 50 on debut.

Sinclair’s half-century boosted his side to a respectable first-innings total, a fine turnaround after at one stage they had collapsed to a precarious 64 for five.

Offspinner Sinclair (50) and veteran paceman Kemar Roach (eight) added 31 for the ninth wicket after the visitors resumed at 266 for eight yesterday.

The stand was broken when Roach called for a single, but Sinclair was not interested. Roach slipped over mid-pitch, and Marnus Labuschagne underarmed to wicketkeeper Alex Carey with Roach stranded.

Sinclair struck a four and a straight six off Nathan Lyon to reach his half-century, but was stumped next ball.

Roach and Sinclair were untroubled for most of the first hour, but Australia missed a trick when Cameron Green dropped Sinclair in the gully when he was on 30.

Sinclair was cool as a cucumber on debut, but his first-class record suggests he is no mug with the bat. The 24-year-old now boasts nine first-class half-centuries, with a highest score of 86.

No 5 batter Kavem Hodge (71) and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (79) were the day one stars.

Left-armer Mitchell Starc (four for 82) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Perhaps inspired by their efforts with the bat, the Windies bowling lineup then wrecked the Australian top order.

Steve Smith once again failed as an opener, making 6 before being pinned lbw by Roach, and was followed back to the pavilion 5 runs later by the out-of-sorts Labuschagne — who fell to an excellent catch at fourth slip by Sinclair, who could seemingly do no wrong.

Cameron Green then offered a simple catch to mid off with the score at 24, but celebrations only intensified when the West Indies’ tormentor from the first test, Travis Head, tickled the ball fine down leg first ball and was well caught by keeper Da Silva.

Ahead of the ODT’s print deadline last night, Australia had also lost Mitch Marsh after the dinner break and were 118 for five. — AAP / staff reporter