Debut for Inglis in abandoned match

Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns wicketkeeper Polly Inglis prepares to catch a return during the abandoned first ODI against Sri Lanka at McLean Park in Napier yesterday.

The Otago Sparks keeper grabbed a dismissal in her debut ODI when she caught Vishmi Gunaratne off the bowling of Jess Kerr for 30 in the match which was called off due to the weather.

Sri Lanka had reached 147 for five after 36.4 overs in the first innings before persistent rain made more play impossible.

Harshitha Samarawickrama was the best of the visiting batters, being stranded on 66 not out when the game ended.

Auckland Hearts all-rounder Bree Illing took two for 42 from 10 overs in her maiden ODI.