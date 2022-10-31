Defending champion Kai Kings beat Bandits in first round of comp

Defending 40-over champion Kai Kings beat the Owaka Bandits by 42 runs in the opening round of the South Otago competition in Kaitangata on Saturday.

The home side also successfully defended the coveted Challenge Cup at the first time of asking.

Kai won the toss and opted to bat, and the Kings lost two early wickets before the experienced duo of skipper Mark Shepherd and Blair Benington steadied the ship, taking Kai through to 47 without the loss of a further wicket.

Bandits vice-captain Francis Parker removed both batters in consecutive overs before drinks to give his side the advantage.

A match-defining sixth-wicket partnership of 46 between Kobe and Allan Thomson pushed Kai past the 100 mark before Kobe was given out lbw, and the Kings were dismissed for 139.

In reply, the Bandits were reduced to 33 for three after a fantastic opening spell of bowling from Kings veteran Jason Young, who took all three of the opening wickets.

Jeremy Gray and Parker looked to have things under control before Gray was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Mark Shepherd.

Parker continued to cause issues for the Kings, hitting five fours and four sixes before being dismissed on 49.

With the score at 95 for six, the Bandits proceeded to lose the final four wickets for just two runs as Kai tore through the tail for a bonus-point victory.

The Clutha Comets beat the Valley Stingers by 11 runs in Balclutha.

Batting first, the Comets were dismissed for 152 in the 37th over.

Clutha was in trouble at 24 for four before Daniel Sutherland and Nick Manston batted well together towards the end of the innings to push Clutha towards a defendable total.

Both batters scored 29 runs with Manston being not out at the end.

Valley’s bowlers were tight for the most part with Marc Phillips returning the best figures of three for 20 off six overs.

In reply, the Stingers’ chances fell away as the rain began to fall.

Regular wickets saw Valley chase the game with none of the batters showing much backbone apart from Luis Smales.

Smales proved himself to be the shining star in an otherwise rather dull effort from last year’s finalists.

Smales batted through the innings before being dismissed at the end for 34 as Valley was bowled out for 141.

By: Francis Parker