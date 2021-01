Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine scored a stunning 108 off 38 balls as the Wellington Blaze thrashed the Otago Sparks in聽the Twenty20 Super Smash at University of Otago Oval today.

Chasing Otago's 128-7, the visitors romped home, finishing on 131-0 in the ninth over to win by 10 wickets.聽

Devine's ton come up off just 36 balls and in total she hit nine fours and nine sixes. It is the fastest hundred, in balls faced, in the competition's history.

Maddy Green was with her at the other end on 20 not out.聽

Hayley Jensen top-scored for Otago with 35.