Dominant Owaka claim back-to-back titles

The Owaka Bandits celebrate victory in the South Otago club final in Owaka on Saturday. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

The Owaka Bandits are back-to-back South Otago 40-over champions.

The Bandits beat the Waihola Swans by seven wickets in the final in Owaka on Saturday.

Waihola were asked to bat by Owaka and could not seem to get much going in their innings.

Their top order played well within themselves, and faced some excellent lines bowled by the Owaka bowlers.

Waihola lost three key batters with just 17 on the board as they limped through to 27 for three at drinks.

The Swans tried to lift the tempo with Brad Williams and Ryan Clark beginning to get their eye in, but a turning point in the innings was the run out of Williams shortly after drinks.

Williams took on the arm of Bandits skipper Quentin Gare.

He fired a missile into the bowler, who took the bails off to dismiss the dangerous Williams.

Waihola lost regular wickets through the lower order and were dismissed for just 73 in the 36th over of the innings.

Jared Cunningham top-scored for the Swans with 13 and Williams was next best with 12.

Owaka’s bowlers bowled a line and length that was unplayable at times.

Matt Morahan returned the best figures of three for 16 off seven overs, while Owaka’s whole fielding unit deserved credit.

In reply, the Bandits chased the total down in the 15th over, thanks largely to an unbeaten half-century by talisman Jeremy Gray.

Gray and Joel White added 42 for the opening wicket before White was dismissed by Jared Cunningham.

Cunningham struck the next ball, too, bowling Gordon Edwards to put a bit of pressure on the Bandits lineup.

Jethro Melville joined Gray and added 20 for the third wicket before Melville was bowled by Ashley Manson with the score tied.

The next ball was the final ball of the game, giving Owaka victory and their second 40-over title in as many years.

Gray (53 not out) and Melville (12) were the top contributors.

Jared Cunningham bowled well for the Swans, returning tidy figures of two for 18 from five overs.

— Francis Parker