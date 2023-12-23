Duffy called into squad

Otago seamer Jacob Duffy has been called into the Black Caps squad for the T20 series against Bangladesh.

Rachin Ravindra has also been called into the squad, replacing captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson and bowler Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn on medical advice ahead of the team’s test series against South Africa and Australia.

Williamson will undergo a period of knee rehabilitation and strengthening, following his recent return to play in India and Bangladesh.

Jamieson has a hamstring injury which needs a period of "targeted rehabilitation" leading into February’s series against South Africa. He will also miss the T20 series against Pakistan.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said they were withdrawn on new medical advice.

"We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of test cricket against South Africa and Australia," Stead said.

Ravindra and Duffy are strong additions to the squad to face Bangladesh.

‘’Jacob is an experienced T20 cricketer and always brings a lot when he is part of the Black Caps environment.

"He’s worked very hard on his white-ball skills in recent seasons," Stead said.

"Rachin adds to any environment he’s a part of and has a great desire to learn and develop his game across all three formats."

Mitchell Santner will captain the series in Williamson’s absence. He has led he team in 13 T20s and one ODI previously.

The squad will assemble in Napier on Boxing Day, for the first T20 on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will play the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Napier today.