Dunedin cricket fan's $50k catch

A cricket fan has taken a one-handed catch and claimed $50,000 in Dunedin.

The competition sees up to $50,000 on offer per ODI and T20 for individual crowd members wearing orange Tui branded shirt who manages to take a one-handed screamer.

The competition was mired in controversy last week after several potential catchers slammed into other crowd members while trying to take catches during the Black Caps/West Indies T20 game at Mt Maunganui.

Since the outcry, which included former Black Cap Kyle Mills and dropped Black Cap James Neesham broaching concerns, New Zealand Cricket has introduced new competition guidelines; including the creation of catch zones.

"The principal change to the procedures will see a dedicated 'catch zone' created at venues, in which Tui Catch-A-Million contestants will have to be located in order to qualify for the prize. Catches taken by patrons outside these zones will be deemed ineligible," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement last week.

"In another revision, unruly behaviour, or behaviour which risks injury (such as diving), will be deemed in breach of the promotion's terms and conditions, therefore disqualifying contestants in the event of a successful catch.

"Usual standards of behaviour applying to all venues will apply.

"Communications at venues will be amplified, in terms of both ground announcements and on-location personnel, so that those patrons involved in the promotion are regularly reminded of their responsibilities and acceptable behaviour.

"The only variation to these new measures will be at Eden Park and Westpac Stadium, where 'catch zones' will not be incorporated. However, all other amendments surrounding behaviour to the competition rules will apply to these venues."