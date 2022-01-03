Monday, 3 January 2022

England cricket coach tests positive for Covid-19

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    England cricket coach Chris Silverwood. Photo: Getty
    England cricket coach Chris Silverwood. Photo: Getty
    England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19 while isolating in Melbourne, the country's cricket board (ECB) says.

    Silverwood was already due to miss the fourth Ashes test beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, having entered isolation last Thursday after a family member tested positive for the virus.

    Assistant coach Graham Thorpe will lead England in Silverwood's absence. Australia have already retained the Ashes, leading the five-test series 3-0 with two matches to play.

    "England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19," the ECB said in a statement.

    "He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated.

    "He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes test."

    England's support staff have been depleted due to Covid-19 cases, with pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and fitness coach Darren Veness all in isolation in Melbourne.

    Australia batsman Travis Head will miss also the Sydney test after testing positive for Covid-19.

    Reuters

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter