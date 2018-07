Danielle Wyatt led the way for England against New Zealand in the series final. Photo: Getty

England have cruised by seven wickets to win the women's Tri Series Twenty20 final over New Zealand at Chelmsford.

Batting first the White Ferns were restricted to 137 for nine, openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates joint top-scoring with 31.

Danielle Wyatt scored a half-century for England as they eased to the target in the 18th over.