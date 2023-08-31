England thump Black Caps in first T20

Finn Allen hit three sixes for New Zealand before being bowled by Brydon Carse for 21. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have been hammered by England by seven wickets in the opening T20 international at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

England chased down their meagre target of 140 in 14 overs on Wednesday (local time).

Put into bat, New Zealand opener Finn Allen hit three sixes off the first over from Luke Wood, but from then on the tourists struggled against a tight England bowling line-up.

Devon Conway fell for three in the third over and Allen went a few balls later for 21.

Glenn Phillips gave the innings some respectability with 41 from 38 balls, while Mark Chapman, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi all managed to get into double figures.

Wood and Brydon Carse finished with three wickets each.

In reply, England lost Jonny Bairstow in the first over but Will Jacks and Dawid Malan then put on 57 for the second wicket.

Malan finished with 54, while Harry Brook got England home with an unbeaten 43.

Captain Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi each finished with a wicket.

In the after match sideline interview Southee admitted it wasn't a good performance.

"Not our best effort, two days to turn it around.

"The way they took wickets stalled our momentum. Our assessment of the wicket was probably a bit off.

Game two of the four match series is in Manchester on Saturday morning.