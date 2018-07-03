England too good for NZ in tri-series final

The White Ferns were comprehensively beaten by England in the final of their twenty20 tri-series final yesterday.

New Zealand lost by seven wickets after posting a below-par score of 137 for nine, batting first.

The victory gave England three consecutive wins over the White Ferns who have not been able to master them during the series.

``We thought we got off to a really good start,'' White Ferns captain Suzie Bates told the BCC.

``We knew we had to bat well but they just kept coming at us and putting pressure on with the ball and in the field. They've just been too good for us in all three games.''

The New Zealanders started well as openers Bates and Sophie Devine belted the ball to all parts of the Chelmsford ground.

They notched the team's first 50 runs in just five overs before things came unstuck.

Devine was caught lbw for 31 in the sixth over.

Two balls later, Katey Martin was gone for two, also trapped lbw, leaving New Zealand at 57 for two.

Bates and No4 Amy Satterthwaite attempted to steady the ship and added 27 more runs before the captain was gone in the 10th over, leaving her side at 84 for three.

The visiting team limped its way to 100 runs after losing Satterthwaite and Maddy Green in succussive balls in the 13th over.

Amelia Kerr held her place at the crease as her batting partners struggled with the English attack.

The White Ferns eventually finished their innings on 137 after losing nine wickets.

Openers Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt did not muck around when the English chase started.

The New Zealand bowlers struggled to contain the pair who peppered the boundary in an opening stand of 81.

It took the Otago pairing to stop the onslaught, Wyatt holing out to Leigh Kasperek at third-man off Bates' bowling.

Beaumont was gone three overs later for 35, but by then the damage was done.

The sides will clash in three one-day internationals, starting on Sunday at Headingley.