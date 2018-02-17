Fight for Hawke Cup rights

Which association will win the zone 4 title to earn the right to challenge for the Hawke Cup will be decided in Oamaru this weekend.

Both Southland and North Otago go into their final elimination games tied at the top of the points table with 32 points each from two outright wins and a first-innings decision.

It may well come down to Southland batting up against the North Otago bowling if the form of both sides is replicated from last week.

North Otago against Mid Canterbury in Ashburton claimed 20 wickets in a day, admittedly on a dicey Ashburton Domain pitch surface, while in Invercargill Southland declared at 367, mainly through a dominant innings of 199 from Harsh Visavidaya, to end up beating South Canterbury.

North Otago’s attack will be reduced with the unavailability of left-arm spinner Jordan Horrell and young Waitaki Boys’ all-rounder Scott Kitto will make his first-class debut.

Francois Mostert took 13 wickets against Mid Canterbury and bowling in tandem with Mostert, Nathan Smith bowled with fire and tied up the other end.

Former Volts left-armer Craig Smith was a productive foil.Ben Cant (35), batting at three, and Llew Johnson (37), at six, seemed poised for a big innings.North Otago looked sharp in the field, forcing run-outs through attacking the ball and accuracy combining.

Southland has made one change to the side which beat South Canterbury, Sam Downing replacing Ben Lockrose.

In the other game over the weekend Otago Country will play Mid Canterbury in Alexandra in what will be the battle for the wooden spoon.

- Terry O'Neill

North Otago v Southland

Oamaru, today

North Otago: Duncan Drew, Lachie Kingan, Ben Cant, Jeremy Smith, Nathan Smith, Llew Johnson, Francis Mostert, Craig Smith, Brady Kingan, Regan George, Scott Kitto.

Southland: Jason Domigan, Sam Downing, Jacob Duffy, Shaun Fitzgibbon, Venkat Kotte, Jared McKenzie, Jason Osborne, Marpreet Singh, Hamish Skelt, Alex Tait, Harsh Visavidaya.