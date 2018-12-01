Firebirds ripping through Volts

jaq_1032.jpg Wellington celebrates taking Otago’s first wicket in the first over. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Wellington's Firebirds have ripped through Otago in the Ford Trophy final at the University of Otago Oval.

At 12.25pm today, the Volts were 62 for 7, with Neil Broom the top-scorer on 25 before being dismissed.

Wellington captain Hamish Bennett took three wickets in the 10th over to push Otago on to the ropes at 39 for five.

Nathan Smith (5) flashed a drive to slip, Shawn Hicks chopped on for no score, and Anaru Kitchen (2), who survived the hat trick ball, gloved the next through to the keeper at the Dunedin ground.

volts_wilson.jpg Brad Wilson plays a shot at the Oval. Photo: Getty Images

Josh Finnie was run out for a duck.

Mitch Renwick was out for 1 after being caught at slip in the first over, while Brad Wilson made 9.

Former Albion club player Ollie Newton took both those wickets for the visitors.

The Volts won the toss this morning and chose to bat first.

The home side named an unchanged XI but Josh Tasman-Jones has been called in late and will carry the drinks.

Jakob Bhula has been named 12th man for the visitors.