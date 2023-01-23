First innings win puts Country in good spot

Otago Country has put itself in a good position to push for a Hawke Cup challenge.

The team, sitting at the top of the zone four standings, took a first innings win against South Canterbury at Molyneux Park at the weekend.

Country won the toss and elected to bat first, finishing all out for 170.

Josh Shackleton anchored the innings with 48 off 227 balls and spent an astonishing three hours and 42 minutes at the crease. Michael Goldstein (20) and Thomas O’Connor (18) assisted.

South Canterbury’s Ben Watson picked up five for 40 in his 16 overs and Shaun Rooney and Sam Carlaw each picked up two.

South Canterbury will be disappointed with its innings, and it was down three for 18 early on.

It finished all out for 140 runs.

Captain Glen Drake top scored with 51 runs.

Charanjeet Singh stung with the ball, nabbing four for 35, Tom Myles took three for 34 and O’Connor took two for 32.

Country went back in to bat and put on a much stronger total of 248 for three in 74 overs.

Taylor Cumberland stood up when Country needed him the most, scoring 107 off 191 balls. Shackleton played his part with 55 runs.

South Canterbury went through seven bowlers to try to make a break into Country’s attack. Carlaw, Drake and Phil Lill picked up a wicket each.