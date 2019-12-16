Nathan Smith. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith took a career-best five for 14 to help his side beat Northern Districts last night.

The Volts smashed 198 for nine and restricted Northern Districts 155 for nine under lights at Seddon Park.

Josh Finnie was one of the stars. He bludgeoned 47 from just 18 deliveries and Smith finished the job with a wonderful spell.

He got some cheap wickets at the end but he also accounted for the dangerous Tim Seifert and the experienced Dean Brownlie.

The Volts set the tone early. Neil Broom had clubbed 93 against Auckland to help lay the platform for a 13-run win on Saturday and was straight back into his stride. The veteran right-hander clipped a brisk 32 from 15 balls.

Former Northern Districts player Nick Kelly has shone since shifting south this season and was having no trouble finding the boundary, either. The left-hander scooped Matt Fisher for a six behind square but was not able to push on as well. It was a valuable knock of 37 nonetheless.

His departure brought Finnie to the wicket. The 22-year-old certainly knows how to generate a strike rate and he went on a hitting spree only a handful of players in New Zealand could match. He was cut down just short of 50 but what an innings.

Finnie overshadowed Dean Foxcroft, who was actually batting quite nicely down the other end with 44 from 25.

But having been under the hammer for 15 overs, Northern Districts rallied.

Anurag Verma (three for 31) nabbed some quick wickets and Daryl Mitchell prospered at the death with four for 32. He took a cracking caught-and-bowled but injured his hand and was unable to bat.

The last five overs were nowhere near as productive as the Volts would have liked. A score of 220 or so went begging. But it mattered not a jot in the final analysis.

Northern Districts lost its top three inside the opening six overs and it is hard to recover from there.

Smith snaffled Seifert’s wicket for 24, while Anton Devcich and Brownlie found fielders in the deep.

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton struggled to get going but Carter eventually found some rhythm. He brought up his maiden 50 in the format with a six over square leg. He was in menacing form but was left too much to do and holed on 55.

Hampton made 52 but he was liability. He just was unable to find the middle of the bat often enough and got out too late to make a difference for his side.



