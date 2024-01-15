Form sides to fore

Oamaru and Union had wins over Glenavy and Albion respectively in the fourth round of North Otago’s Dick Hunt holiday competition at the weekend.

At Glenavy, the home team batted first and were bowled out in 18 overs. Only Kurt Thomas (36) made any score of note.

Hunter Wardle (three for six) was the best of the Oamaru bowlers, while Lachlan Brookes, Reece Curle and Asanka Gamlathge took two wickets each.

Oamaru managed to chase down the required total for the loss of five wickets in 16 overs.

Hawke Cup captain Jeremy Smith top-scored for the visitors with 22.

For Glenavy, Ross McCulloch took two for 25.

In a must-win game for Albion, Union batted first. Kane Mclauchlan (48) and Jake Greenslade (22) got their side off to a good start.

Captain Blake James (38 not out) then came in at four in the order and guided his team to 153 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Jacob Davies took three for 26 for Albion.

Albion started their chase poorly, slumping to 14 for four in the first three overs and 19 for five after five.

Campbell Fowler and Aneesh Bose then combined to try to bring their side back into the game.

The pair moved the total to 60 before the loss of Bose for 23.

Fowler continued to bat well but with no-one staying with him, it became a lone-hand attempt. When his wicket was taken, he had compiled 68, and the tail folded once he was dismissed.

Albion’s final total was 124 all out in the 19th over, 29 runs short of Union’s total.

Blake Martin (four for 11) and Blake James (four for 12) starred with the ball for Union.

With one round left, Union and Oamaru have an unassailable lead in the points table and will meet in a fortnight in the Dick Hunt holiday competition final.

— Scott Cameron