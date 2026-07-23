Otago Daily TimesFormer Otago cricket Andrew Hore in action during an Otago trial at Molyneux Park in his heyday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback. The 57-year-old left-hander has made a record-breaking start to New Zealand over-50s tour of the United Kingdom. The Dunedin secondary school teacher broke the world record for the highest score in an over-50s international, clobbering 158 to help New Zealand amass 329 for eight from 45 overs against Scotland. Scotland managed 156 for eight in reply. Hore's knock featured 26 fours, and he eclipsed the previous high score of 151 not out set by Australia's Peter Solway against Sri Lanka at the 2018 World Cup. New Zealand won the game by 176 runs. The teams were scheduled to play again on Thursday. Hore played 26 first-class games for Otago between 1997 and 2003, scoring 992 runs at an average of 23.61, including two centuries. He also played 45 list A games.